BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. – Detectives with the St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit are investigating a fatal shooting in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

According to Officer Adrian Washington, a county police spokesman, the shooting happened Monday just before noon in the 900 block of Raford Court.

County police claim Bellefontaine Neighbors officers found Richod Paul, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound. Paul was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or be eligible for a cash reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.