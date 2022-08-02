ST. LOUIS – A Hazlewood man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to selling a dose of fentanyl that led to another man’s death last year.

Stephen Paul Jefferson Jr., 37, is guilty of one felony charge of distribution of fentanyl. As part of a plea agreement, Jefferson admitted to selling fentanyl that killed the Lake St. Louis man just hours after the man bought the drug from him in Maryland Heights on July 12, 2021.

Authorities searched Jefferson’s hotel room the day after the victim’s death and found fentanyl in bags and capsules and a digital scale. Jefferson was arrested and admitted to selling drugs, despite knowing

“bad things can happen,” per his plea agreement.

Jefferson is expected to be sentenced on Nov. 4. He could be sentenced up to 20 years in prison or face up to $1 million in fines.