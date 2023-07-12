ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Hazelwood man appeared in St. Louis County Circuit Court on Tuesday and admitted to having inappropriate sexual contact with two children over a period of several years.

Andrew Conley, 68, reached a plea deal with the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office after a morning of testimony on the first day of his trial. Conley pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy.

Prosecutors called to the stand the two victims, their mother, and a therapist who counseled the victims.

The older victim testified she was 10 when Conley abused her in the summer of 2018. She finally told her mother about the abuse in October 2019, out of concerns she and her siblings would be left in Conley’s care while their parents were on vacation.

She further told the court she was afraid to tell her mother because she didn’t want to ruin the family’s relationship with Conley.

The younger victim, the girl’s brother, said he was abused between December 2014 and January 2017, when he between 5 and 7 years of age. He discussed his own abuse at Conley’s hands during one of his sister’s therapy sessions.

When his sister first mentioned Conley had abused her, the boy said, “He did that to me, too.”

Conley was sentenced to 10 years in prison on each count, which he will serve consecutively. He’ll only be eligible for parole after serving 85% of the sentences.