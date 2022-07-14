ST. LOUIS – Hazelwood Police Chief Gregg Hall is accused of driving while intoxicated and failing several sobriety tests during a traffic stop in O’Fallon, Missouri on May 28th.

The Post-Dispatch received body camera footage of the traffic stop.

O’Fallon Police issued a statement.

We have reviewed the body camera footage from the traffic stop involving Hazelwood Chief Gregg Hall. Additionally, we have been in contact with the City of Hazelwood. We will continue to cooperate fully with their investigation into this matter.