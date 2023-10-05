ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – It’s a story that’s sure to grab your attention. St. Louis County police say last week, two teens over at Hazelwood Central High School allegedly had sex in the middle of a classroom, right in front of their teacher and other students.

But it’s the district’s lack of communication that has parents upset. One Hazelwood Central father told FOX 2 he wants to be notified when something like this happens at his 15-year-old daughter’s school. It’s a complaint the district’s Board of Education had to address at Thursday night’s meeting.

Board member Sylvester Taylor said it comes down to protecting students and their privacy.

“We are limiting talking about certain situations to the people that need to know,” he said. “If it was your child, and it was an embarrassing incident, you wouldn’t want us talking about it. You just wouldn’t.”

St. Louis County police confirm the alleged incident happened a week ago, last Thursday morning, at Hazelwood Central. They said their officers responded to the school after school officials called police and said they caught two students having sex in a classroom around 9:30 a.m.

Police said an 18-year-old female student and a 17-year-old male student are accused of having sex in front of other students and their teacher.

Taylor and other board members responded to two questions at Thursday night’s meeting regarding the alleged incident. Another board member weighed in with a passionate plea.

“I have a heavy heart because our kids came to school focused on something other than their education,” board member Cheryl D. Latham said. “It’s our problem in the building and in the district, but it’s also our problem as a community.”

Last Friday, police told us they were looking to charge the 18-year-old female student with first-degree sexual misconduct. The 17-year-old was referred to Family Court with the same charges. We don’t know the 18-year-old’s name, and the other student is a minor.

FOX 2 checked with the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. They confirmed charges have not been filed yet.