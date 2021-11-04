Hazelwood School District extends Thanksgiving break for self-care

ST. LOUIS – The Hazelwood School District will have an extended break during Thanksgiving so students and staff can focus on self-care and family.

The district will be closed from November 22 to November 26. Those days will not be made up later.

Superintendent Dr. Nettie Collins-Hart sent out an email saying as the district navigates one of the most challenging times in the history of education, it recognizes that stress levels throughout the district are an area of concern.

Supt. Collins-Hart said, “as I visit schools and converse with members of our community, it is clear that time is the resource all of us need right now. Time to rest and renew.”

The superintendent says the Board of Education and Administration care deeply about the mental health and wellbeing of the learning community. She also says students, staff, faculty, and parents worked tirelessly to persevere in the face of unthinkable challenges.

The district also provided a wealth of self-care resources on its website.

Recently, several other area districts have had self-care days for students and staff.