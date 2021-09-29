Hazelwood School District Network security issue to continue on Thursday

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – The Hazelwood School District identified a “computer network security issue” on Wednesday.

The district said they saw “unusual activity” so their Technology Department shut down all network systems. They have informed law enforcement and they are working with a third party to conduct the investigation.

The “network interruption” will continue through at least Thursday morning.

This malfunction began on Tuesday morning and impacted multiple computer systems and it caused bus routes to be delayed. It also impacted systems, including SIS, Transportation, IFAS, District Wi-Fi, Google, and the HSD Community Health Dashboard.