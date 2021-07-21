Hazelwood School District to start school year with mandatory mask requirement

FILE – In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth graders wearing face masks are seated at proper social distancing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. As the nation closes out a school year marred by the pandemic, some states are now starting to release new standardized test scores that offer an early glimpse at just how far students have fallen behind — with some states reporting that the turbulent year has reversed years of progress across every academic subject. New York, Georgia and some other states pushed to cancel testing for a second year so schools could focus on classroom learning. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

ST. LOUIS – The Hazelwood School District said they will start the 2021-2022 school year in person next month with a mandatory mask requirement in place for all students and employees regardless of their vaccination status.

HSD said they have the “appropriate COVID-19 mitigation strategies in place” to conduct in-person learning.

Although a guarantee of 100 percent protection from COVID is not realistic, the school district said their “commitment to health [that their] learning community has demonstrated will greatly reduce the risk of exposure in HSD buildings.”

The district said they will continue to use their Help Hazelwood Get Healthy public health campaign to fight the spread of COVID. HSD said approximately 600 employees and 250 students have been fully vaccinated due to the campaign.

HSD is not offering hybrid or virtual learning come August. The school district pointed families who are interested in those options to the state-run Missouri Course Access Program (MOCAP).