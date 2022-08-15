RALLS COUNTY, Mo. – A Hazelwood teenager was hospitalized over the weekend following a watercraft crash on Mark Twain Lake.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the collision occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, just south of Spalding Beach.

A 17-year-old was driving a 2004 Bombardier Sea-Doo when he made a sudden turn and struck a 1996 Polaris PWC driven by another 17-year-old.

First responders from Monroe City Ambulance arrived at the beach to examine both 17-year-olds. The teen on the Bombardier was uninjured. However, the teen on the Polaris was seriously injured and had to be airlifted to Barnes Jewish Hospital.

Mark Twain Lake is located approximately 104 miles northwest of St. Louis.