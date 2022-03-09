Hazelwood West High School stabbing sends one student to the hospital

HAZELWOOD, Mo, – Police were called to Hazelwood West High School this morning for a report of a stabbing on campus. One student was injured and taken to the hospital. The condition of the victim has not yet been released by hospital staff.

Another student was identified as a suspect and taken into police custody. The suspect is being held at the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center.

The incident is under criminal investigation. The case will be brought before the Family Court of St. Louis County.

Police no longer believe there is a threat to the school. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000.