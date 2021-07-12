Hazelwood West High School science teacher Dr. Taylor given St. Louis Region teaching award

FLORISSANT, Mo. – A science teacher at Hazelwood West High School is one of those awarded in the St. Louis Region with the Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year honor.

Dr. Kelly Taylor was named the Hazelwood School District Teacher of the Year for the 2020-2021 school year. She is one of 10 teachers to receive the regional honor from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

“I am beyond humbled to receive this honor and thankful to be selected to represent the amazing educators in the Hazelwood School District,” Dr. Taylor said. “The passion, resilience, and perseverance of my students are what drives me to be a better educator.”

She has been teaching in the Hazelwood School District since 2016 and teaches Honors Biology, Principles of Biomedical Science, and the dual enrollment course AP Environmental Science through the University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL). Dr. Taylor also serves as a science instructor for UMSL’s Bridge Program.

She is an Arnold native and earned her bachelor’s degree from UMSL, and her advanced degrees from Washington University and Maryville University.