Hazmat situation at Hazelwood aerospace company

ST. LOUIS– Fire crews have been called out to a developing situation in Hazelwood. It is going on at GKN Aerospace on McDonnell Boulevard. GKN is a British Aerospace company that works closely with Boeing.

Bommarito Automotive Skyfox is over the scene and there are yellowish-brown color fumes coming out of smokestacks.

GKN released a statement saying its focus is on the safety of its employees and personnel at the facility. The company is working with first responders and officials and will release an update when necessary.

This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as they come into the newsroom.

