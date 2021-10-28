Hazmat team called to fire at abandoned St. Louis County business

JENNINGS, Mo. – The Florissant Valley Fire Protection District is working with other departments to put out a fire at an abandoned commercial building. The Hazardous Materials team has been called to help with the situation.

Smoke is billowing from the structure and the fire is through the roof. The buildings are located on Xograph Avenue. The smoke from the fire is moving to the southeast from the fire in Jennings.

Florissant Valley Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Mark Flautern says that the smoke is becoming a concern from the fire. There are 14 different fire departments working to put it out. They are using elevated ladders to work on it.

The building is an old bowling ball factory and there are a lot of residual chemicals at the location. Crews have responded within the last couple of weeks for hazardous materials calls.

