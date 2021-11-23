Ammonia leak near Forest Park sends three people to the hospital

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The HAZMAT team has been called to the 5700 block of West Park for what has been initially described as an ammonia leak. Three people were taken away from the scene by ambulance. Two of them are firefighters and the other is an unidentified person. They all have non-life-threatening injuries.

Nearby businesses have not been evacuated. But, there are some areas downwind from the leak that are still a concern. First responders are in the area and have large portions of the area taped off.

Anhydrous ammonia is used as a fertilizer by field corn and wheat growers. It is a clear, colorless gas. A poisonous, visible vapor cloud is produced from contact of ammonia with water.

The leak is at a business called Paulo. The company works with manufacturers in aerospace, automotive, and other industries. They work in heat treating, brazing, and metal finishing. An employee was working on a valve before 8:00 am this morning. The leak started sometime after that.

Video from Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX shows firefighters investigating possible leaks near tanks at the plant. There is also a large tanker truck parked at the scene. Some firefighters could be seen walking away from the scene with vapor coming from their boots and clothes. They stripped down away from the leaks. There is an area where crews are hosing down exposed clothing.

