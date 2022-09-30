ST. LOUIS – HAZMAT crews are responding to a chemical spill Friday afternoon in south St. Louis.

The St. Louis Fire Department reports there was a 55-gallon drum of acetone that was spilled and ruptured. It happened at a business in the 3300 block of South 2nd Street in the Kosciusko neighborhood.

Investigators have not yet determined what led up to the spill. Travelers are asked to avoid the area as HAZMAT crews work to clean up the scene.

This is a developing story. Additional information is limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.