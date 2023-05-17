Western wildfire smoke in the Midwest

ST. LOUIS — Beautiful spring weather is on tap the next two days, with one major exception. A thick plume of high-altitude smoke has arrived over the Midwest. It originates from wildfires in western Canada.

North American wildfire smoke from satellite

The hazy skies will make for some very colorful sunrises and sunsets the next few days. It’s high enough that it should not have any sensible impact on us at the surface other than to perhaps knock off a couple of degrees from our afternoon high temperatures. The smoke is clearly visible from the morning satellite images.

The smoke was carried south to the Bi-State region on upper level winds. The smoke is high in the atmosphere, so this should not impact those with breathing conditions.