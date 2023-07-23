ST. LOUIS – The head of the civilian oversight board for the St. Louis City Justice Center says the facility is like a powder keg.

The jail experienced a lot of unrest and riots in 2021, with more than 100 inmates setting fires at the jail and throwing items out of the window.

The civilian board was established afterward with the blessing of Mayor Tishaura Jones to look into the problem at the jail and recommend solutions.

“It’s a powder keg waiting to explode,” Rev. Darryl Gray, chairman of the Detention Facilities Oversight Board. “The same ingredients that caused the four riots to happen under Lyda Krewson, we believe still exist, and so it’s a perfect storm. It’s a powder keg waiting to explode.”

Rev. Gray says one of the biggest problems is overcrowding at the facility.

“Overcrowdedness. They are over 600 inmates in the jail right now. Overcrowdedness. We’re concerned about the help of people. Are they receiving the amount of help that they need? We’re concerned that there is an under-capacity of staff, so we don’t know what’s coming in the jail,” he said.

“We don’t know if detainees are being protected as they should. We’re concerned, not only about the welfare and safety of the detainees, but also correction officers and staff as well, so when you compile all this information, it’s a perfect storm!”

The oversight board has called for the resignation of Corrections Commissioner Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah, with board members saying they couldn’t work with her to get what they needed done for the job. The Public Safety Department rejected that, saying, in a statement, “The Public Safety Department hears the concerns of board members and will work through this transition period to bring the DFOB into compliance per its ordinance, and make sure it can operate effectively as an oversight body.

“Per the ordinance, board members are required to complete orientation which includes a training at the City Justice Center. Orientation began last year, and one board member has completed said training from the CJC thus far. Director Coyle has full confidence in Commissioner Clemons-Abdullah’s ability to work with board members.”

So far, there haven’t been any inmate uprisings during Mayor Jones’ administration. Rev. Gray says officials must work together to solve this serious problem at the jail.