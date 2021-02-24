Head of Pandemic Task Force discusses what a third vaccine option could mean

ST. LOUIS – More doses of the COVID vaccine are arriving in the St. Louis region each week and we may soon have a third vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.
The FDA says the efficacy of the J&J vaccine against moderate to severe/critical COVID-19 across all geographic areas was 66.9% at least 14 days after the single-dose vaccination and 66.1% at least 28 days after vaccination.
FOX 2 medical reporter Dan Gray speaks with Dr. Alex Garza, the head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, to get his reaction to these new developments and discuss what this could mean for us in St. Louis.