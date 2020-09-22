Head of St. Louis COVID task force says trick-or-treating can still be done

ST. LOUIS – Halloween is lurking around the corner; unfortunately, so is COVID-19.

The CDC announced it is advising against trick-or-treating and has put out a list of Halloween guidelines to promote safety. However, the head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says it can still be done.

According to the CDC, Halloween activities where treats are handed out from trunks, cars in large parking lots, indoor parties, or haunted houses are among the riskiest Halloween activities when it comes to preventing the spread of COVID-19. They also suggest avoiding hayrides and tractor rides with strangers.

Dr. Alex Garza, who heads the St. Louis task force, says normal trick-or-treating can still occur as long as people are following St. Louis County guidelines.

“Trick-or-treating is typically outside, so that’s a bonus you have going for you as long as you don’t congregate together,” Garza said.

Helen Quasi says that her three daughters plan to trick-or-treat on Halloween. She also agrees with the advice Garza is giving so kids can go enjoy the night.

“I feel like we could do trick-or-treating in a safe way. There are plenty of ways that we could do without spreading coronavirus,” Quasi said.

A new way to keep the Halloween tradition this year is one-way trick-or-treating. In this socially distanced activity, individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard).