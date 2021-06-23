Head of St. Louis Pandemic Task Force being deployed

St. LOUIS (AP) — The commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is being deployed to Kuwait as a U.S. Army reservist.

Dr. Alex Garza became known after conducting most public briefings in the last 14 months about the St. Louis-area pandemic. He says he will deploy in July for four months.

Other hospital representatives on the task force will take over Garza’s duties.

BJC HealthCare, SSM Health, Mercy and St. Luke’s Hospital make up the task force.

Garza is the chief community health officer for SSM Health. He also is a colonel with over 20 years of service in the U.S. Army Reserves.