Fatal head-on collision closes Muegge Road in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A serious head-on crash closed Muegge Road near Cutright Lane this morning. One driver died in the crash at around 7:00 am. The second driver is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The road is expected to be closed while crews work to clear the scene. Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX Helicopter was over the area.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. Investigators are still notifying their next of kin.

