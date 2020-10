ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two men died in a head-on collision Friday at about 7:15 a.m.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said Paul Smith, 67, was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of US 67. Smith crashed head-on into Joshua Boyer, 25.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Boyer was taken by helicopter to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. He was pronounced dead there.