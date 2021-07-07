Health Department reports 17 Greene County residents have died from COVID-19 in two weeks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — 17 Greene County residents have died from COVID-19 from June 21 through July 4.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says the ages of people who died ranged from 40 years old to their 90s. Two of the individuals who passed away didn’t seek medical attention.

“This should be extremely concerning to our community, especially as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to infect and hospitalize many people,” said Katie Towns, the acting director of health. “It’s our responsibility to protect ourselves and our loved ones from this deadly virus by getting vaccinated. Additionally, if someone we know has COVID-19, we need to check in on them and watch for any signs of severe illness that may require hospitalization.”

The Health Department says the 31-40 age group has the highest increase of new cases compared to the last two weeks.

Chart of COVID cases from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department

According to the CDC, 55.4% of Americans 12+ have been fully vaccinated. This compares to 39.19% in Greene County.

From June 21-July 4, the Health Department is reporting 1,782 new COVID-19 cases.

As of July 6, there are 181 people in the hospital with the virus, 81 of those people are Greene County residents.

More information can be found on the Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard.