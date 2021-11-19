Jefferson County sees uptick in COVID-19 cases ahead of Thanksgiving

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Some Jefferson County health officials are worried about the further spread of COVID-19 ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Jefferson County is a COVID-19 hotspot, meaning it’s at the highest transmission level for the virus. It’s been in the so-called red zone for months.

In the last week, the county had 460 new COVID-19 cases, up from 365 new cases the week before. Of the 460 cases, 78.5% were unvaccinated people.

Brianne Zwiener, a public information officer for the county’s Health Department, called the surge “concerning.”

“Obviously, we don’t want numbers to go up. We want vaccination rates to go up and COVID cases to go down. I mean it is worrisome,” said Zwiener. “We’re kind of on target with where we were this time last year. We know that during the holiday season we saw a larger increase in cases just due to traveling seeing family being out.”

Jefferson County’s Health Department Board of Trustees met Friday afternoon, but it was a special meeting mostly about litigation. Board members were not commenting about the increase in COVID cases.

The message officials are spreading just days before families gather for Thanksgiving is to get vaccinated. The health department said 44% of Jefferson County residents are fully vaccinated.