ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri health officials are warning of possible measles exposures in St. Louis and St. Charles counties after learning of an internationally-imported confirmed case of measles.

Health departments for the state of Missouri, St. Louis County and St. Charles County are waiting for test results to determine more about the strain of measles. The agencies sent an advisory Friday evening to notify people of symptoms and potential exposures.

The patient who reportedly contracted measles visited these three places, per the health departments:

GYM: Fitness Edge (10571 Old Olive Street Rd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141)

July 21: Possible exposure risk from 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

July 24: Possible exposure risk from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

July 25: Possible exposure risk from 6:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

URGENT CARE: Total Access Urgent Care (2138 1st Capitol Dr., St Charles, MO 63301)

July 25: Possible exposure risk from 5-9 p.m.

HOSPITAL: Emergency Department at the Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Peters (10 Hospital Dr., St. Peters, MO 63376)

July 25: Possible exposure risk from 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Measles is a highly-contagious, acute viral illness that is transmitted by contact with an infected person through coughing and sneezing. People who may have been exposed to measles should take precautions and contact their health care provider if they develop any symptoms.

The disease will usually cause rashes that begin as flat red spots. They might appear on the face at the hairline and spread downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet. Patients are considered to be contagious from four days before until four days after the rash appears.

Symptoms of measles generally include a rash that appears 7-21 days after exposure. Measles

might also begin with a high fever, cough, runny nose and red or watery eyes.

Anyone suspected of having measles should immediately report suspected cases to the local public health agency or to DHSS at 573-751-6113 or 800-392-0272.