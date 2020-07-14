Health officials warn St. Louisans as COVID hospitalizations increase

ST. LOUIS – Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are up, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. This comes as other states like California and cities like Atlanta are returning to heavy restrictions.

The latest information from the task force shows hospitalizations, both positive and suspected cases, increased by 53 people since Monday. Meanwhile, 26 more hospital beds are in use.

The easing of restrictions is pointed as a main factor in the latest COVID-19 information coming from area hospitals.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is highlighting the city’s largest number of cases coming from people ages 20 to 29 even though the death rate is low for that age group.

Dwayne Butler, a spokesperson for Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Center, says the issue is deeper than the surface and he questions the areas direction of reopening while shining a light on the disparities in our community.

Health officials are warning people to take this just as serious as you did in the beginning.

Starting with wearing a face mask and making sure you and everyone you know is wearing one.