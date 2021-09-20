Hearing for Reign Restaurant’s nuisance summons heard today

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City served Reign Nightclub and Restaurant two summons, a nuisance and a liquor license summons.

The hearing for that nuisance summons is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday. The city blames Reign for some of the violence in the area.

If the city prevails, it could permanently close the popular nightlife spot and board up the building for up to a year. Its landlord is also suing to force Reign to leave its premises, alleging it owes more than $150,000 in rent. Reign denies the accusation.

The city’s liquor control commissioner suspended the Washington Avenue nightspot’s liquor license, calling Reign “a serious threat to the health and safety of the public.”

The suspension will last until hearings resume on September 27, at which point it could become permanent.