COLUMBIA, Mo. – A court hearing in the Greitens custody case took place Friday in Columbia, Missouri.

Sheena Greitens wants custody of the children from former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens. He is running for a GOP Senate seat.

Sheena was in court and Eric tuned in via Webex. The pair agreed to have a deposition that will take place behind closed doors on Wednesday, July 20. At that time Eric will testify under oath.

Sheena Greitens said Eric abused her and their children. She wants the judge to move the case to Texas, where she currently lives.