ST. LOUIS – A judge could decide whether to block the emergency rule on gender-affirming care filed by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey Wednesday.

It limits access to puberty blockers, hormone treatments, and gender transition surgery to people of any age. The lawsuit to block the rule is filed by the ACLU of Missouri, Lambda Legal, and the Bryan Cave Leighton Law Firm.

If a judge doesn’t intervene, the attorney general’s emergency rule will take effect Thursday.