Hearing postponed for Missouri man accused in wife’s death

MARSHFIELD, Mo. – A preliminary hearing has been postponed for a southwest Missouri man accused of killing his wife in 2015 and stowing her body in a freezer.

Television station KYTV reports that the hearing for Larry Dinwiddie will now be held in July.

Dinwiddie is charged with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse. The body of his wife, Cynthia Dinwiddie, was found inside a freezer at a storage facility near Marshfield last November.

After Dinwiddie fell behind on rental fees, workers at the storage facility found the body in a running freezer that had been padlocked shut. Dinwiddie remains jailed on a $1 million bond.