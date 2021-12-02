Hearing rescheduled for man accused of killing Cassidy Rainwater

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo.- James Phelps, one of the two men charged in the murder of Cassidy Rainwater, was set to appear in court on December 17, but court documents say that hearing has been rescheduled.

Court documents on December 1 say Phelps will now appear in court for a criminal setting on December 10 at 9 a.m.

Phelps was last in court on November 19. During that appearance, a prosecuting attorney brought up that Phelps’ co-defendant, Timothy Norton, confessed he and Phelps would search for potential victims online as well as a nearby Walmart. The defense asked for another hearing in December because the prosecution will be handing evidence over to the defense. The defense filed a motion for discovery, but it hasn’t been answered yet. The defense wanted more time because of the new charges.

Norton appeared in court on November 23 and pleaded not guilty. Norton will have a preliminary hearing on February 2, 2022.

Phelps and Norton were officially charged with killing Rainwater and abandoning her body on Wednesday, November 17. Authorities say Rainwater was likely staying with Phelps on Moon Valley Road in early July.