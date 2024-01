ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Three men charged with kidnapping and human trafficking in St. Charles County also have a hearing on Wednesday.

The three men from India are being held without bond. The three defendants are accused of kidnapping, torturing, and abusing one of the suspect’s relatives, who is from India, as well as using the 20-year-old victim for forced labor.

All three men pleaded not guilty to the charges they’re facing.