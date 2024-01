ST. LOUIS – The man accused of murdering a man in Clayton back in November is due in court Wednesday.

Trenell Johnson is accused of killing 41-year-old Joshua Harris on Wydown Boulevard early in the morning on November 13. Police say Johnson was trying to break into Harris’s wife’s car.

When harris confronted him, johnson shot him. this was the first murder in clayton since 2006.

Wednesday’s preliminary hearing is at 1:30 p.m.