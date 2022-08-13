ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Saturday was a special moment for the recipient of a heart transplant as he met the family of his donor.

Creve Coeur resident Darren Garmer’s survival after a massive heart attack was considered a miracle, and he needed a transplant to survive.

After doctors found a match, he found the emotions hard to describe.

“It’s so hard to say, I’m about to tell you,” said Garmer. “Every emotion that you have simultaneous. So you’re excited, you’re scared. It’s bewilderment.”

On Saturday, he finally got to meet the family of his donor Cheston Miller, nearly a year after Garmer was placed on the transplant list. Cheston’s family members tell FOX 2 they are extremely proud of him for helping out Garmer.