EUREKA, Mo. – The Eureka Fire Protection District was able to contain a brush fire Monday night near the Tyson Research Center. The cause of the fire is unknown, but Deputy Chief William Stamberger said it doesn’t take much for a fire to start in the St. Louis area right now.

Even if there is green grass in sight, he said leaf litter and underbrush can be fuel for a fire that leaves behind significant damage.

Concerns are heightened with the approaching Fourth of July fireworks. An errant firework can easily trigger a fire that could spread quickly. The potential for triple-digit heat this week is another concern for firefighters.

“You’re talking about temperatures inside of your gear plus 100, 110, 120 degrees,” Stamberger said. “So, inside your gear, it can be extremely hot.”

The St. Louis First Responder Canteen is an all-volunteer organization that supports first responders by providing snacks and drinks on the scene of emergencies. On hot summer days, the group also provides cold towels.

“We love doing it,” said Danny Cunningham, president of the organization. “It’s just a way to be able to give back to them, and thank them for what they do for us.”

The organization is holding a bowling fundraiser on July 8.