ST. LOUIS — We’ve had a few clusters of non-severe thunderstorms early this morning. Still a cluster moving across our southern counties. Clouds will decrease this morning, and we’ll have enough sunshine, heat, and humidity to warrant that heat warning.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s and dewpoints in the low to mid 70s will bring heat index values to 105–110 again today. This afternoon we will see some thunderstorm activity, but the extent of coverage and placement of the storms are still uncertain. Right now, there’s a strong complex of storms in Nebraska.

This could impact the region later today and be the focus of our severe threat, but it is unclear how well it’ll hold together when it arrives this afternoon. Otherwise, there are more uncertainties with storm chances moving forward into Sunday. The cold front looks to stall across our southern counties and even attempt to lift back to the north.

There is the possibility that another complex of storms will move through sometime tomorrow morning or early afternoon. If this scenario were to play out, we could have a few strong storms tomorrow. If this doesn’t happen, we could maybe see a few showers and weak storms. Temperatures will be cooler on Sunday, with highs in the low 90s.