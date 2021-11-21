Heat pump stolen from St. Louis church

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis church and homeless shelter is scrambling to find a way to heat its building after its heat pump was stolen.

Without that pump, organizers of the city’s newest homeless shelter say they’re having to delay its opening.

City Hope St. Louis has six shelters across the city. Michael Robinson, the organization’s CEO, says they’ve partnered with Asberry United Methodist in north St. Louis County this winter.

The church will hold 20 to 30 beds for the homeless. Robinson noticed the pump was missing this week, adding that the timing couldn’t be worse with the temperatures getting colder.

“It’s extremely hurtful because it delays the opportunity for us to serve. The building is extremely cold now and we can’t bring individuals in there in that condition. So, we must hold off right now,” Robinson said.

Robinson says it will cost between $8,000 and $10,000 to replace the pump and repair damages to the building. He says his organization is mostly funded through donations and needs help from the community.