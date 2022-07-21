An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The extreme heat in Missouri is causing delays for Amtrak trains traveling on lines across the state. This morning, a service advisory was issued that trains traveling between St. Louis and Jefferson City are running slower because of heat-related speed restrictions.

Missouri River Runner Train 311 is currently running around a half hour late for service into Jefferson City. The Lincoln Service Missouri River Runner Train 318 also had a delayed departure because of heat-related issues. It is currently running 45 minutes late.

Amtrak is asking anyone who wants updates on the delays to check their Twitter account or to call/text 1-800-USA-RAIL (1-800-872-7245).