CLAYTON, Mo. – Ahead of the extreme cold setting in across the region over the next several days, Heat Up St. Louis officials met in Clayton to start preparing for its biggest fundraiser of the year, the 24th Annual Hardee’s Rise and Shine For Heat event.

“If you have a neighbor and you are able to go next door and you know that neighbor, see if that senior is warm,” Heat Up St. Louis founder Gentry Trotter said. “See if the pipes are working. See if the electric is working. See if the heat is on.”

Heat Up St. Louis wants us to have a heart and warm a home but in doing so, the St. Louis Fire Department wants us to be careful. The leading cause of house fires between the months of December and February is heating equipment.

“The space heaters are very dangerous. We encourage everybody to use your primary heating source,” St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said. “And if you are worried about the bill, go to HeatUpSt.Louis.org and we will help you.”

With its biggest event less than a month away, Heat Up St. Louis is in need of volunteers.

“What we are trying to do is encourage volunteers to come out with any organization, group, or association. And volunteer for one hour for Rise and Shine,” Trotter said.

Heat Up St. Louis’ Rise and Shine For Heat event will be Friday, Feb. 9, from 6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at 44 Hardee’s locations in Missouri and Illinois. Participating locations will be selling breakfast biscuits, with profits going toward utility assistance in the bi-state.

“You can actually now go to HeatUpSt.Louis.org and order biscuits for $1. Choice of egg or sausage biscuit. You can order 20 or more,” Ben Turec, chairman of Heat Up St. Louis, said.