ST. LOUIS – The bitter cold weather is tough to deal with for many, but it especially hits hard for elderly folks in the St. Louis area.

Many of them are already dealing with health issues or live on fixed incomes. The challenge of paying utility bills, on top of their other expenses, is a real nightmare.

Elliott Davis talked to Kirkwood Resident Debra Williams, who says surviving would have been a lot tougher without some outside help she got.

“It’s hard. It wouldn’t have got paid,” said Williams on her expenses. My money is set out, and I would be gone. I get paid at the first of the month, and I’m here to tell you, by the 5th of the month, it’s all over. So coming up with a new bill, it’s impossible. I was stuck.”

She’s in the same boat as thousands of others trying to stretch limited dollars. Often, that’s just not possible.

“I couldn’t pay it,” said Williams. “I could not pay it because, just like I say, me and my husband we’re on a fixed income. Once you pay your rent, you get some food, and then you try to keep the utilities going, it’s hard.”

She’s one of the thousands of people who turned to HeatUpStLouis.org.

The founder, Gentry Trotter, says the bitter cold is especially tough on the elderly.

“I’m worried about the ones who need to be reconnected,” said Trotter. “There are a lot of people sitting at home, watching this on Fox 2. They need to get up in cold homes. They think they can handle it. You cannot beat mother nature. Mother nature will beat you.”

If you or someone you know needs help staying warm in St. Louis, click here to learn more about Heat Up St. Louis. Also, make sure to follow @HeatUpSTL on X (formerly Twitter) for updates.