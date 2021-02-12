Heatupstlouis.org and Hardee’s raise almost $700,000 for needy Missouri, Illinois families

ST. LOUIS – To help Missouri and Illinois families with utility assistance during the pandemic, Heatupstlouis.org and Hardee’s raised almost $700, 000 during the 21st Annual Rise and Shine for Heat event Friday.

Hardee’s locations across the St. Louis area offered Sausage Biscuit and Hardee’s Egg Biscuit sandwiches for $1. All of the proceeds went to Heat Up St. Louis.

“Hardee’s team members did an exceptional job moving the product through the drive-thrus, at a record pace,” said Rev. Earl E. Nance, Jr., Chairman Emeritus and Corporate Treasurer.” This has been a tough last 12 months to raise funds. But today, the public truly has helped heat up the hearts of hundreds in need of utility assistance.”

Heat Up St. Louis has helped almost one million senior citizens, physically disabled adults, and low-income people in Missouri with energy assistance.

Heatupstlouis.org says these funds will be used throughout the greater St. Louis area for those who qualify for energy assistance. However, they say funds from the event may be exhausted by March because the need is so great for utility help during the pandemic.

For more information about Heat Up St. Louis, click here.