Fire breaks out at Jamestown Mall, multiple firefighters are on the scene.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A three-alarm fire broke out at an old shopping mall in north St. Louis County.

Fire officials said the blaze occurred around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday at Jamestown Mall in Florissant.

Officials said firefighters encountered heavy fire and debris in the walkways of the building.

Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene combatting the flames. Black Jack Fire Protection District is the lead agency in this incident.

This is a developing story. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will give updates as more information becomes available.