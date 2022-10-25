ST. LOUIS – A large fire broke out Tuesday at a vacant warehouse in north St. Louis.

The five-alarm fire occurred at O’Fallon and North 1st streets. Firefighters are on the scene to put out the fire. The St. Louis Fire Department reported that the heavy flames caused part of the five-story building to collapse.

One person was injured, but it is not life-threatening. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

It’s unclear what caused the fire. FOX 2 will provide updates to the story as more information becomes available.