ST. LOUIS – A three-story vacant warehouse went up in flames Saturday morning in north St. Louis.

The city fire department responded to 19th and N. Market streets in the St. Louis Place neighborhood between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Firefighters took to ladders to spray down into the flames while the firetrucks, equipped with high-powered deck guns, were used to help control the blaze.

According to Captain Garon Mosby, a fire department spokesman, the flames were heaviest on the second and third floors of the building.

Mosby said investigators would need to wait at least four hours to send in search dogs to look for any bodies because the building is now unsafe for a human-led search.

The video comes courtesy of the St. Louis Fire Department’s Twitter feed.