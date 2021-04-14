Heavy police presence at DePaul Hospital

BRIDGETON, Mo. – Authorities confirmed Wednesday evening that they are sending law enforcement units to DePaul Hospital as a precaution following a threat.
Bridgeton Police said a threatening phone call was made against the facility, prompting the presence. The exact nature of the threat was unclear, although Bridgeton Police did indicate that there was no “active shooter threat.” It did not appear that people were being kept out of the building.
A St. Louis County Police spokesman confirmed it was also sending units in support.
A spokesperson for SSM Health could not immediately be reached for comment.