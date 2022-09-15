RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – There was a heavy police presence Thursday morning at a dispensary in Richmond Hieghts.

Our Nissan Rogue Runner spotted at least five Richmond Heights police vehicles in the parking lot of Bloc Dispensary on Brentwood Boulevard at around 6:00 a.m. There’s no reports of a crime being committed there, but officers were checking all the doors of the building. Dispensaries have been a common target for criminals in our area recently with at least five being hit in the last couple months.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner Nick Lopez was at the scene. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.