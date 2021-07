ST. LOUIS - As back-to-school time news, many school districts are starting to decide if they will require masks in the classroom or if they will be optional.

Wentzville School District's Board of Education approved the superintendent's plan to make masks optional in the classroom for the upcoming school year.

"We are comfortable planting a flag so to speak in the ground in that fact that we are going to return five days a week," Wentzville School District Superintendent Curtis Cain said during Tuesday's board meeting.

"We are going to be returning with optional mask wearing for the 21-22 school year."