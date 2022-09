ST. LOUIS – There was a heavy police presence in the Queeny Park area Tuesday morning after a group of individuals were believed to have been involved in multiple car thefts.

According to the Town and County Police Department, four people ran from a car on Mason Road at Peacock Farms and into Queeny Park after being stopped by officers. No further information has been released as this is an open investigation.

