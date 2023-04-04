ST. LOUIS – A police pursuit led to a crash Tuesday afternoon in north St. Louis City near MLK Drive and Cora Avenue.

The St. Louis County Police Department tells FOX 2 on of its officers had pursued a vehicle that later crashed in the area. Police are working to gather more information around the crash.

Eyewitnesses tells FOX 2 they saw police pursuing a red car that hit a blue car. Crews worked to remove occupants from both vehicles. It’s unclear how many people were involved or the extent of their injuries.

A Spire spokesperson tells FOX 2 they had multiple crews in the area, though none of their employees were hurt. The company has been communicating with police.

Much of the area is blocked off to traffic as of 3 p.m. Tuesday. A heavy police presence remains. SkyFOX, powered by Bommarito Automotive Group, is flying over the scene to assess the situation.

FOX 2 is working to confirm additional details on what happened. This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.