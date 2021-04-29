Heavy rain causes flooding and damage in southwestern Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – The heavy Wednesday night into early Thursday morning caused some flooding and damage across the region. One of the areas hit hard was southwestern Jefferson County from Fletcher to Richwoods.

This afternoon near Fletcher, Missouri, the low water bridge on Calico Creek Road, as well as Old Highway H, were both still underwater. Lawrence Sigel, a Jefferson County resident who lives nearby, said the water gets so high sometimes that he’s unable to leave his house.

“We can’t get out or if you’re out and want to come home, you can’t get back to your house,” he said. “That happens infrequently but this one’s a little more frequent with the amount of rain we had today.”

Brenda Stuart, a Jefferson County resident who lives next to Calico Creek, said the water was higher overnight, reaching underneath her car and near her pool. The high waters also did some damage.

“Well we were sleeping but yeah, this is the first time it ever tore out this road here. My car got underneath in water,” said Stuart. “I was wondering why everyone was going so slow. I’ve got to get out and I was like, ‘I’m going to walk over and look at it.’”

The flooding also tore up some of the asphalt on Old Highway H.

“Through here I did notice that we had some damage. I felt it when we crossed the low water bridge over here,” Sigel said. “So there has been some road damage but they’re really good about coming back out and they’ll take care of it as soon as the water goes down.”

Jefferson County Public Works crews were out assessing the damage today.

“Just started moving debris off of quite a few roads that got hit pretty hard with the rainfall and the wind. Calico Creek obviously had a little bit of asphalt damage and additional erosion that we faced as well,” said Jason Jonas, director of Jefferson County Public Works. “We do have every intent to get out there in the next few days when it dries out and do the asphalt patching necessary.”

Jonas said that crews responded to a few calls overnight in order to keep all traffic open and had to hit the ground running Thursday morning.

